Straight Outta Compton Producer Dr. Dre Has Suffered A Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has been an immensely influential figure in pop culture in the last 40 years, and tonight the thoughts of fans will be with him. It is being reported that the legendary rap artist/producer/actor is now in the hospital after having suffered a brain aneurysm.
According to TMZ, Dr. Dre (born Andre Romelle Young) was rushed to the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday following the medical emergency, which was caused by a swollen blood vessel in his brain. Tests are on-going, but sources have told the celebrity-centric site that he is in stable condition and lucid. Tests are being done to see what is causing the issue.
As depicted in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton (on which he was a producer and portrayed by Corey Hawkins), Dr. Dre was born and raised in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, and rose to fame as part of the rap group N.W.A. in the mid-1980s. After the release of two studio albums he left the group in 1991 following an internal dispute to pursue a solo career, and in 1992 he released his own solo album, "The Chronic," from his own record label, Death Row Records. In the years since well over 5 million copies of the album have been sold (sales actually spiked last year following its debut on streaming services), and it resulted in him winning his first Grammy Award. Seven years later he released his second album, "2001," which has sold well over 7 million copies worldwide and ended up winning him his second Grammy. He also has a long history of supporting other artists and helping them rise to prominence, the most notable being Snoop Dogg and Eminem. Through his collaboration with the latter he added three more Grammys to his collection, and in 2002 he won another trophy at the prestigious awards show for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical.
In addition to having massive influence in the music world, he has also done a fair bit of dabbling in the movie business as an actor. In 1996 he made his feature film performance with a small supporting role in F. Gary Gray’s Set It Off. Other notable performances on his filmography include Antoine Fuqua’s Training Day, and DJ Pooh’s The Wash – which featured Dre in the lead role opposite Snoop Dogg. His last feature film performance was in the 2003 comedy Pauly Shore Is Dead, which had him playing himself.
Dr. Dre is 55 years old, and has six children. He married his wife, Nicole Young, in 1996, though they separated in 2020 and are currently going through divorce proceedings.
While there isn't much information available currently about Dr. Dre's status, hopefully he has a stable recovery. We'll keep you updated with major developments as they are revealed to the press.