Straight Outta Compton Producer Dr. Dre Has Suffered A Brain Aneurysm

As depicted in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton (on which he was a producer and portrayed by Corey Hawkins), Dr. Dre was born and raised in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, and rose to fame as part of the rap group N.W.A. in the mid-1980s. After the release of two studio albums he left the group in 1991 following an internal dispute to pursue a solo career, and in 1992 he released his own solo album, "The Chronic," from his own record label, Death Row Records. In the years since well over 5 million copies of the album have been sold (sales actually spiked last year following its debut on streaming services), and it resulted in him winning his first Grammy Award. Seven years later he released his second album, "2001," which has sold well over 7 million copies worldwide and ended up winning him his second Grammy. He also has a long history of supporting other artists and helping them rise to prominence, the most notable being Snoop Dogg and Eminem. Through his collaboration with the latter he added three more Grammys to his collection, and in 2002 he won another trophy at the prestigious awards show for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical.