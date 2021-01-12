Upcoming Kristen Wiig Movies And TV Shows: What's Ahead For The Wonder Woman 1984 Star

This authentically southern and earnest comedy came about after Emily Spivey wanted to create a show in the tradition of The Andy Griffith Show and King of the Hill which didn't so much treat its characters as over-exaggerations of southerners, but instead had a lot of heart and soul, as the comedy writer told CinemaBlend in 2019.

In addition to Kristen Wiig, Bless the Harts also features the voice work of former SNL star and longtime comedy partner of Wiig’s, Maya Rudolph, as well as Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, and Kumail Nanjiani as Jesus Christ.