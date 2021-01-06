New DVD Releases 2021: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

2020 was a wild year for theatrical releases that is going to take quite some time to fully recover from. One the one hand, the lack of theatrical releases last year means that all those delayed films will be delayed even further when it comes to their release on Blu-ray and DVD, which left 2020 a far different year than we expected.. However, with theaters closed, many films decided to go directly to video on demand platforms. Under the circumstances, this is great, as it gives people access to the same movies in the comfort of their own homes.