Tiger Woods: 8 Big Things To Know About The Golf Pro Before The HBO Max Documentary

Even if you’re not a golf fan, it’s pretty unlikely you don’t know the name Tiger Woods. Woods is not only considered one of the greatest golfers in the game’s history, but about as big a sports icon as the likes of Michael Jordan, Tom Brady or LeBron James. Now, he will be the focus of a two-part documentary, Tiger, airing January 10 and January 17 on HBO and HBO Max.

In case the only thing you know about Tiger Woods is that he is that golfer who always wears red shirts, let’s lay a bit of ground work on some of the need-to-know facts and why Tiger could be one of the next great sports documentaries.