Star Wars Fans Have A+ Theories About Kevin Feige’s Movie

With the news that Kevin Feige is bringing a writer over from the Marvel side to help him with the new film, could we see other members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe make the jump as well. Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, has made it well known that she's a huge Star Wars fan. She auditioned for movies in the past, so one assumes that if she was asked to star in a Star Wars film, she would jump at the chance. Some fans would love to see just that.