Star Wars Fans Have A+ Theories About Kevin Feige’s Movie

The last few weeks have brought the Star Wars universe into a bit clearer focus. Disney has officially confirmed a host of Disney+ series based in the galaxy far, far away, and we finally know what the next big Star Wars theatrical release will be with Patty Jenkins Rogue Squadron. Recently, we gained another piece to the puzzle as its been conformed that the Star Wars movie being produced by Kevin Feige is to be written by Michael Waldron, the lead of the upcoming Loki series and one of the writers of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
While we know who is writing the script, what is being written is anybody's guess. We could see a story using characters we know or entirely new creations. It could be set during a period in Star Wars history we've seen before or an era never explored. Without any specific ideas, fans are just throwing out the best ideas they can think of, and they're all pretty great.
With the recent news that Hayden Christensen will be returning to Star Wars to play Darth Vader in the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, could we actually see an entire movie about the Dark Lord of the Sith?
With the news that Kevin Feige is bringing a writer over from the Marvel side to help him with the new film, could we see other members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe make the jump as well. Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, has made it well known that she's a huge Star Wars fan. She auditioned for movies in the past, so one assumes that if she was asked to star in a Star Wars film, she would jump at the chance. Some fans would love to see just that.
But if not Brie Larson, maybe the man who helped launch the MCU with Kevin Feige could also help him make a killer Star Wars movie. Could we see Robert Downey Jr. Playing a live-action Grand Admiral Thrawn, in a move that would likely connect Disney+'s Ahsoka series to the big screen Star Wars, in much the same way the MCU is currently working?
Of course, the newest addition to the Star Wars galaxy is The High Republic, and while that initiative is mainly focused on publishing, there possibility that we could see it on the big screen is always possible. And some would like to see Feige make a movie set in an era of Star Wars we've never seen on film before.
At this point Kevin Feige's movie could be literally anything, and considering that's it's probably at least third in line, following Rogue Squadron and whatever Taka Waititi is up to, it's possible even the people making the movie don't really know yet.