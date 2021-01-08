One Benefit To George Clooney Starring In So Many Space Movies, According To His Netflix Co-Star

While The Midnight Sky isn't getting as much praise as some of George Clooney's directorial efforts, many critics do like the film and are putting it up there with his best work. It's possible that getting Clooney behind the camera for a film like this was the perfect movie. Considering aall the sorts of films George Clooney has made it seems unlikely there is any genre where he could not offer his expert experience, but there may be few others so well suited.