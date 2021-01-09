More Evidence Zac Efron Is Quitting The U.S. For Australia

Leave a Comment
Zac Efron is a California native, which might be why he has seemingly been right at home around Hollywood since becoming a heartthrob for his role in 2006's High School Musical. As the actor prepares to mark 15 years since really breaking into the biz with his iconic Disney Channel role, it looks like he’s pulling the trigger on a major change in his life. Efron’s been mainly residing in Australia for the past year, and he might be there to stay.
The 33-year-old actor has been spending most of his time in Adelaide, Australia, where he's been by the side of his model girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, since the summer time. The rumor mill believes the two are really getting serious and could even be engaged. In light of these updates, we’ve just learned that Zac Efron is now selling his home in Los Angeles for nearly $6 million.
Efron has been living in the five-bedroom and bath, 5,455-square-foot Los Feliz property since 2013. The immaculate living space, which has a breathtaking view of the Los Angeles skyline, was sold to the actor for $4 million at the time, per Page Six. The property has a gym, media room, game room, wine room and security cameras, along with a chef’s kitchen and one bed and bath guesthouse. It’s unclear if Efron’s still planning on holding a home near Hollywood, but these plans do seem to provide further evidence that Efron is further committing to being Down Under.
Zac Efron recently found success with his Netflix travel show, Down To Earth, and has found more work in Australia filming the survival thriller Gold since November. The actor is also planning to keep busy by starring in a remake of Stephen King’s Firestarter and returning to his Disney roots with a reboot of Three Men and a Baby for Disney+.
Los Angeles is currently experiencing rough conditions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Australia currently appears to have things mostly under control. LA alone reported over 50,000 new cases of coronavirus Friday, while Australia reported just 24. Many celebrities have been escaping to the country recently, as reports point to Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas planning to make a similar decision. With this, it’s understandable that Efron might want to cut his expenses in the city for the moment.
Zac Efron's girlfriend was apparently a café waitress that caught his eye during his time in Australia, and the actor was seen frequenting Byron Bay’s General Store café before the pair started getting serious. Since they’ve been an item, 25-year-old Vanessa Valladares has apparently quit her waitress job and has been modeling for a number of Australian labels. We'll see how things progress, as the relationship reportedly heats up.
