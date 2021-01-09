More Evidence Zac Efron Is Quitting The U.S. For Australia

Efron has been living in the five-bedroom and bath, 5,455-square-foot Los Feliz property since 2013. The immaculate living space, which has a breathtaking view of the Los Angeles skyline, was sold to the actor for $4 million at the time, per Page Six. The property has a gym, media room, game room, wine room and security cameras, along with a chef’s kitchen and one bed and bath guesthouse. It’s unclear if Efron’s still planning on holding a home near Hollywood, but these plans do seem to provide further evidence that Efron is further committing to being Down Under.