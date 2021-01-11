How Jurassic World: Dominion Helped Mission: Impossible 7’s Vanessa Kirby Prepare To Work With New Safety Protocols

Leave a Comment
Right now, the experience of being on a film set is like nothing filmmakers and performers have been a part of before. In the movies being made there is an attempt at portraying a more "normal" world, but behind the camera there are important protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of everybody involved. It's (hopefully) not a permanent thing, but it is requiring people to make an adjustment.
Vanessa Kirby, for example, has had to adjust her perception of on-set life during the making of the upcoming Mission: Impossible sequels, though it is interesting to note that she apparently got a leg up in the process thanks to an early preview seen through the eyes of her sister – a member of the crew on the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.
Speaking with Collider in promotion of her new Netflix movie Pieces Of A Woman, Vanessa Kirby discussed what it has been like for her to film the Mission: Impossible sequels while the world still struggles in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and she mentioned how she learned what to expect thanks to inside information from her sister. Said the actress,
My sister’s also a member of the crew on the film. She’s an AD. She was on the first film back up, Jurassic World, in July I think and so I got to see her do it and it was such a wonderful moment because the industry had to shut down and cinemas are closed; to see the films that are getting back up and running and people being able to work was a really beautiful thing.
Originally scheduled to start filming in Italy in February, Mission: Impossible 7 was actually one of the first major productions to be shut down by the global spread of COVID 19, but it wasn't until September that director Christopher McQuarrie was able to officially announce Day One in the making of the blockbuster.
Jurassic World: Dominion, meanwhile, didn't shut down until mid-March, but that particular ball got rolling a bit faster than the next adventure of Ethan Hunt & Co. As noted by Vanessa Kirby, the film restarted production in the first week of July, which evidently gave her sister a good amount of time to spill the details regarding what it's like.
As for Vanessa Kirby's own experience following safety protocols on set, she hasn't had a problem. Audio of Tom Cruise on the Mission: Impossible 7 set went viral a couple weeks ago featuring the star screaming at members of the crew to be more responsible, but his co-star has had no trouble personally getting used to the way that COVID-19 changes the way things work on set. Kirby explained,
The protocols, you get pretty used to them quite quickly. Everyone’s always two meters apart, everyone’s tested three or four times a week. It’s really rigorous.
After originally being scheduled for release in July 2021, Mission: Impossible 7 is currently on the calendar for November 19 – though that may change depending on the status of world in the second half of the year. The movie is filming back-to-back with Mission: Impossible 8, which Vanessa Kirby is presumably also in (assuming Alanna Mitsopolis a.k.a. The White Widow doesn't die in the next chapter). That blockbuster will be released a little less than a year later, on November 4, 2022.