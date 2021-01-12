After Doom Patrol Success, Brendan Fraser Lands Major Movie Role With Darren Aronofsky

If you watched movies in the ‘90s, you probably know who Brendan Fraser is. From 1991 to 1999, he appeared in 22 movies, including Encino Man, George of the Jungle and The Mummy, the latter of which netted $416 million at the box office. The man was a staple of the 90’s and continued his career into the 2000s until taking a hiatus from film acting. Since then, he has worked primarily in television and has generated buzz for his role as Robotman in DC’s Doom Patrol. Now word's come in that Fraser will return to the big screen, as he’s reportedly landed a major role in Requiem for a Dream director Darren Arnofosky’s upcoming project, The Whale. That’s right Fraser fans, he’s back!