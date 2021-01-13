If Not Now, When? Director’s Biggest Motivator As A Black Entertainer

I was raised in such a manner that I was Black and I'm a Black woman, no matter where I am, but it wasn't something that had to be stated. Every time I walked in a room, it wasn't as a Black woman, it was just, ‘Oh, is that what you want? To be great? You can be it.’ No one told me the limitation. So as I got older and started really diving into this... obviously growing up on the East coast, I have a different mentality. So when I came out here to go to college, I just believed that hard work plus determination equals reward. Well, then I get into an industry that tells me all of the things that I'm not enough at as a Black woman. So now, because you're telling me I can't act and I can't be these things because I'm Black and because I'm not pretty enough, not sexy enough, not this enough and because I'm too dark over here, or I'm not dark enough. All of these things are why you're telling me I can't pursue the thing that I love. So now it's my mission to change all of that one thing at a time. You're telling me I can't be this? I’m gonna write a movie with four of them being that. It's my driving factor. One of my biggest motivations is: tell me what I can't do, and I'm going to show you 20 different ways in which I can.