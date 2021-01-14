Las Vegas Icon Siegfried Fischbacher From Siegfried And Roy Is Dead At 81

That’s exactly what Siegfried Fischbacher did: he helped make a name for himself, and Roy Horn, as a duo that understood the beauty of animals. Translating that connection into a long lasting history of showmanship is no easy feat, but Fischbacher knew that through magic, anything was possible. While they may no longer be with us, the illusions that Siegfried and Roy gave the world will live on forever, and that’s a small comfort when it comes to the passing of such a massively entertaining personality. We here at CinemaBlend would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Siegfried Fishbacher in their time of mourning.