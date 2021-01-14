Comments

Is Chris Evans Already Returning As Captain America In The MCU?

Chris Evans in Avengers: Endgame

Given the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actor Chris Evans' name has become synonymous with the role of Steve Trevor/ Captain America. Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the actor's contract, and Cap was given a happy ending with Peggy in the film's final moments. But now it looks like Evans may already be gearing up to strap back into his shield and appear in another Marvel project.

As Marvel fans waited for Phase Four's opening, there's been a ton of conversation about how the cinematic universe will move on without the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. We may not actually have to experience this anytime soon, as a new report by Deadline indicates that Evans is in talks to return to the MCU in possibly more than one new project.

Exactly what those potential projects will be remains a mystery, as this report hasn't been officially confirmed by Chris Evans or Kevin Feige and the powers that be at Marvel Studios. But the reported detail has the potential to bring Evans back as Cap in not only one, but multiple new movies. Exactly how this will be done remains unclear, but it's a concept that the fandom will lose their collective minds over.

Of course, some moviegoers will be concerned for this news, and exactly what it means for Avengers: Endgame's ending. Fans were happy to see Steve and Peggy finally get their dance, since he returned the past after returning the Infinity Stones and Mjolnir to the timeline. And with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier following that fallout, Chris Evans' return creates a ton of questions.

Then again, maybe Captain America will be getting a movie or live-action series about what his solo journey through the timeline was like. It would be especially interesting to see Cap reunite with Red Skull on Vormir when returning the Soul Stone to its proper place. Additionally, we could follow his decades in the past with Peggy. There are a few viable possibilities for new stories without breaking the canon.

More to come...

