Richard Nixon Movies: What To Watch To Learn More About His Presidency, Resignation And Legacy

Nixon

Oliver’s Stone’s 1995 historical epic Nixon, which was released nearly 18 months to the day of the late president’s death, isn’t your typical biopic. Sure, it tells the story of Richard Nixon’s rise to power and fall from grace, but it has that “Oliver Stone” quality to it (non-linear storytelling, various film styles, grades, and tones) that really makes it stand out. And coming it at a whopping 192 minutes in length, this Academy Award-nominated political drama includes all of Nixon’s biggest moments.

Over the course of the movie, Nixon follows the 37th President of the United States as he attempts to cover up the Watergate Scandal before being forced to come to terms with the reality of the situation leading up to his 1974 resignation during a nationally-broadcast address. And other moments in his political career — serving as Vice President under Dwight D. Eisenhower, his failed bid for the White House in 1960, winning the 1968 election, Vietnam — are all brought to life by Anthony Hopkins in an intense yet at times sympathetic portrayal.

Stream it on Hoopla here.

Rent it here.