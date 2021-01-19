Carey Mulligan: 13 Movies To Watch Streaming If You Like The Promising Young Woman Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Carey Mulligan is drawing rave reviews for her performance in Promising Young Woman, which after a 17-day exclusive showing in theaters is coming to premium video-on-demand, thanks to Universal’s exclusive deals with movie theaters. If you’re a Mulligan fan, you’re likely eager to pony up the $20 to see her latest, but there are a lot of Carey Mulligan movies readily available on streaming to enjoy as well.

Let’s take a look at which films from the Oscar-nominated actress are available to watch on streaming and where you can find them.