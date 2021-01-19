John David Washington’s New Netflix Movie With Zendaya Has Screened, Here's What People Think

Malcolm & Marie, the upcoming Netflix film starring Zendaya and John David Washington, has screened early for critics. The black-and-white film was written and directed by Sam Levinson, who might be best known as the creator of the HBO series Euphoria, which also stars Zendaya. Malcolm & Marie was shot last year in just a few weeks under strict safety procedures because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie doesn't release on Netflix until February 5th, but some early reactions are already rolling in.

Critics have been tweeting their thoughts after seeing the film, and for the most part, they're singing the movie's praises.