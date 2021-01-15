The End Of An Era: Liam Neeson Reveals When He's Retiring From Action Movies

It's difficult to say that every one of these films has been great, but Liam Neeson is a charismatic actor who has carried each of them well and if even if not all of them are great, they're also not complete wastes of time. It will be unfortunate when when Neeson finally says goodbye to the genre. But it's not like he won't have anything else to do. Years before Liam Neeson was an action star he was celebrated for his worth in Oscar worthy dramas, and while an actor's career usually goes the other direction, it still has a future. Maybe he can start doing rom-coms?