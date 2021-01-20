Aldis Hodge: 6 Things To Know About The One Night In Miami Actor

After appearing in some of the most acclaimed films and TV series of the past few years, Aldis Hodge is quickly becoming one of the most sought after talents in Hollywood. To that, all I have to say is, “It is about time,” considering the actor, one of the four main protagonists of One Night in Miami, has been in the game longer than many of his biggest fans may even be realize.

In fact, I would be willing to bet that very few audiences are aware of the true number of times they have seen the 34-year-old, North Carolina-born and New York-raised artist on screen. Perhaps they recall his role as a cop struggling to understand what he cannot see in The Invisible Man, but do they remember that he played MC Ren in Straight Outta Compton? Not to mention, for everybody who enjoyed him as tech wizard Alec Hardison on Leverage, how many of them also remember when he appeared on six episodes of Friday Night Lights as Ray “Voodoo” Tatum?