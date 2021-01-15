Wait, Could Charlie Cox's Daredevil Actually Appear In Spider-Man 3?

Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis revealed on the inaugural episode of the Phase Zero podcast that he’s heard that Charlie Cox was seen on the Spider-Man 3 set. Assuming this is true (and also assuming Cox wasn’t visiting that production because he happened to be in the neighborhood), it’s unclear if he was in his Daredevil guise or just appearing as Matt Murdock. It also remains to be seen if the Matt Murdock that might potentially appear in Spider-Man 3 is the exact same one who starred in the Daredevil TV show, or a version who’s more in line with the main MCU, considering how the Marvel Netflix shows’ connections to the MCU movies were loose at best.