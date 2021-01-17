Of Course Arnold Schwarzenegger's Official Welcome To 2021 Post Included An Animal And A Cigar

The post itself is filled with some pretty great advice too, which is pretty standard from him. Finding joy, moving toward your vision and giving back if you can are three really basic and ideal things to shoot for in life. Some years everything comes easy and it feels like you take a million steps forward. Some years it’s like everything is in a holding pattern or even feels like it’s getting a bit worse. Just keep trying to move toward the vision of whatever life you want to have. That’s all you can do, and if you take some joy along the way, you’ll smile as you’re doing it, even if you don’t get as far as you’d like.