Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Anthony Mackie Reveals Why He Hasn't Been Able To Watch Chadwick Boseman In Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Yet

Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey

Chadwick Boseman’s premature death left the world mourning but his family, friends and co-stars as well. One of those co-stars who felt this was Avengers: Endgame’s Anthony Mackie. After all, the two actors knew each other before rising to film superstardom. But Mackie recently explained why he hasn’t seen Chadwick Boseman’s performance in the Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

During their time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Anthony Mackie and Chadwick Boseman worked with each other on several projects including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. But their relationship went back to when they first met in their college days. So, for Mackie, Boseman’s death hit deeper than most to the point where he hasn’t watched Boseman’s final performance. He revealed to Extra the personal reason he hasn’t watched Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom yet.

I haven't seen it yet. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom holds a very special place. … With the relationship to that … and my relationship to Chad, I haven't been able to pull myself to the point, emotionally, to be able to sit and take that experience in, because I wouldn't be able to watch it for the performance and the art; it would just be too emotional of a process for me.

Given the two actors’ history before the fame, it was understandable why Anthony Mackie can’t bring himself to watch Chadwick Boseman’s final film performance. Even if Mackie hasn’t seen the film, the public and critics have as Boseman’s posthumous performance has been lauded with talks of a possible Oscar nomination. The actors share an even bigger connection to the Netflix film as Mackie played Ma’s nephew in a 2003 revival of the play the film is based on.

Both actors came into global prominence through their roles in the MCU. Anthony Mackie made his Marvel debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Sam Wilson/Falcon. Chadwick Boseman made his debut as T’Challa/Black Panther in the follow-up Captain America: Civil War, which Mackie also appeared in. The two went on to share the silver screen in the final two Avengers films. Mackie will continue his role in the MCU as he takes the Captain America mantle in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is set to premiere in 2021. Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa will be in the animated Marvel anthology What If…? (also on Disney+).

Chadwick Boseman’s final performances are bittersweet after his unexpected death in 2020 after a four-year battle with stage four colon cancer. Along with Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and What If…?, the late actor recently appeared in the Spike Lee film Da 5 Bloods. Despite the loss of Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Mackie’s career has continued to flourish. He can currently be seen in the Netflix action film Outside the Wire. He will appear next in the Netflix thriller The Woman in the Window with Amy Adams, Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore.

While the world mourned Chadwick Boseman’s passing, his friends and family like Anthony Mackie felt his absence on a deeper level. So, not watching Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is perfectly fine as he continues to grieve. You can check out Mackie in Outside the Wire on Netflix.

Up Next

Chadwick Boseman's Widow Simone Tearfully Accepts Award For Late Actor, Asking Him To 'Keep Shining Your Light’
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

How The Russo Brothers Used Their Marvel Experience To Make Tom Holland’s Cherry news 2h How The Russo Brothers Used Their Marvel Experience To Make Tom Holland’s Cherry Braden Roberts
First Look At Tom Holland In Disneyland's Upcoming Spider-Man Ride news 5h First Look At Tom Holland In Disneyland's Upcoming Spider-Man Ride Dirk Libbey
Elizabeth Olsen Teases What WandaVision Will Pull From Sitcoms Of The '80s, '90s And Today television 7h Elizabeth Olsen Teases What WandaVision Will Pull From Sitcoms Of The '80s, '90s And Today Nick Venable

Trending Movies

The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Antlers TBD Antlers Rating TBD
Avatar 2’s Kate Winslet Admits She ‘Lost Track’ Of Which Sequels She Was Filming TBD Avatar 2’s Kate Winslet Admits She ‘Lost Track’ Of Which Sequels She Was Filming Rating TBD
That Willy Wonka Prequel Has A Release Date And Some Big Actors In Mind For The Title Role TBD That Willy Wonka Prequel Has A Release Date And Some Big Actors In Mind For The Title Role Rating TBD
How Firefly Helped Bring Gina Torres To Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star TBD How Firefly Helped Bring Gina Torres To Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star Rating TBD
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Dec 17, 2003 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Rating TBD
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Dec 18, 2002 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information