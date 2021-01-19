Anthony Mackie Reveals Why He Hasn't Been Able To Watch Chadwick Boseman In Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Yet

Both actors came into global prominence through their roles in the MCU. Anthony Mackie made his Marvel debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Sam Wilson/Falcon. Chadwick Boseman made his debut as T’Challa/Black Panther in the follow-up Captain America: Civil War, which Mackie also appeared in. The two went on to share the silver screen in the final two Avengers films. Mackie will continue his role in the MCU as he takes the Captain America mantle in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is set to premiere in 2021. Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa will be in the animated Marvel anthology What If…? (also on Disney+).