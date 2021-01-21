Man Of Steel 2: 6 Directors Who Should Helm Henry Cavill's Next Superman Movie

Travis Knight

The Superman story is not an easy one to adapt. Clark Kent is the epitome of a “savior” or god-like hero, often with a straight-edged moral compass, and that can alienate an audience if it's not done right. Some fans have criticized our new Superman for being hollowed out after Man of Steel and lacking emotional depth. This is something that Laika’s Travis Knight could perhaps inject into the franchise if he was looked at to direct. One of the best animated “hero’s journey” movies in recent memory is his Kubo and the Two Strings, and the filmmaker also did the near-impossible after a downfall of the Transformers and made the critically well-received Bumblebee. That's a lot going in his favor for a Superman outing.