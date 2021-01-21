Harry Potter's Rupert Grint Confirms Mask-Wearing During The Pandemic Has Been A Blessing For Celebs

The global pandemic has drastically changed the way we're all living day to day. There's a lot that we can't do right now that used to be so normal we didn't even think about it. And when we can go out in the world, we're all wearing masks. While most are more than happy to take this minor step, I doubt anybody is particularly happy about having to wear a mask outside all the time. However, there is one group that might actually be enjoying the new requirement, celebrities who no longer are getting recognized everywhere they go. Harry Potter's Rupert Grint admits that he's enjoying his newfound anonymity.