After John David Washington Fanned Out About Dad Denzel's Success, He Left His Father 'Speechless'

To say Denzel Washington’s acting career has been impressive is an understatement. He has been one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars for decades, scoring Best Supporting Actor and Leading Actor Oscars along the way. John David Washington has followed in his father’s footsteps, scoring Golden Globe and SAG nominations. The elder Washington was interviewing with Access for his latest film The Little Things with co-stars Rami Malek and Jared Leto. Towards the end of the interview, there was a clip shared of the younger Washington praising his father after he was named “The Greatest Actor of the 21st Century”.