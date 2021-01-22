Jared Leto Responds To Morbius Delay With Bernie Sanders Meme

It’s also worth noting that several other Spider-Man-related movies are officially still on deck to arrive in 2021… for now. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which sees Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock clashing with Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, is slated for June 25, 2021, while the yet-to-be-titled Spider-Man 3, which will see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker getting involved in some multiversal craziness, will follow on December 17. It’s hard to say if either of these movies will be also pushed back, though the Venom sequel seems like the best bet given how it’s less than half a year away, not to mention how Sony may want it to revert to being the third SPUMC movie.