How To Watch Denzel Washington's The Little Things Streaming

Where Is The Little Things Available Streaming

Starting Friday, January 29, everyone with an HBO Max subscription will be able to follow Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Dek” Deacon (Denzel Washington) and Los Angeles Police Department detective Jim “Jimmy” Baxter (Rami Malek) attempt to pin the crimes of vicious serial killer preying on the residents of the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area on Albert Sparma (Jared Leto), a strange man who seems to be the perfect match for the focus of the manhunt.

If you have an active HBO Max account, all you will need to do is sign in and then click on The Little Things banner and before you know it, you’ll be following two dogged detectives, one of which has a checkered past, as they get to the bottom of the mystery at hand, even if the results will upend their lives and reputations. But don’t waste any time because The Little Things will only be streaming on HBO Max for 30 days. Watch the trailer here.

Have you considered using a VPN? You may already use one as a way to keep your internet access secure when using public wi-fi, but did you know you can use a VPN to watch your favorite streaming content when you're traveling out of region? If you're traveling out of the U.S. area and still want to catch The Little Things on HBO Max, consider using a VPN.