Could Rick Moranis Appear In Ghostbusters: Afterlife After All? One Star Has A Cryptic Answer

The actor has not been in a live-action movie since 1997's Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, as he chose to step away from Hollywood so that he could focus on raising his two children (his wife, Ann Belsky, passed away in 1991). He was previously approached to do a cameo in the Paul Feig-directed Ghostbusters that was released in 2016, but he turned it down saying that he wasn't interested in doing one day of work on a project related to a film he did 30 years prior.