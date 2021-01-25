Ben Affleck’s Brother Casey Has Advice For Him And Ana De Armas About The Break-Up

Leave a Comment
Becoming a famous and successful actor is a dream for many, but very few of us get to experience megastardom. But celebrity has a variety of downsides, including having your personal relationships become very public. Ben Affleck has seen this throughout his past relationships with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, and this once again came to light when he began dating Knives Out actress Ana de Armas. But now they've split, and Affleck's brother Casey recently offered some advice in the wake of this break-up.
Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck made headlines for months, after being photographed together a number of times over the past year. But despite going on family vacations and de Armas getting an adorable puppy, news recently broke that the couple broke-up for reportedly being in different places in their lives. Casey Affleck was recently asked about this parting, and had only nice things to say about his brother's ex, saying:
I think she's a catch in every way. And I'll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don't think he'll have any problems [either]. My advice to them would be like, 'Yes, think long and hard about it, because quarantine is not fun if you're single.'
Well, there you have it. Casey Affleck seems to wish well for Ana de Armas after her relationship with Ben Affleck ended. What's more, it looks like Casey might have warned his Oscar-winning brother about what it's like living in isolation as as single person.
Casey Affleck's comments to ET Online is the first time someone from either Ben Affleck or Ana de Armas' lives to publicly comment about their break-up. Despite being photographed together recently, word broke on the internet that the celebrity couple actually went their separate ways. Sorry to all the fans out there who were shipping the ultra-talented pairing.
Ben Affleck is an actor whose personal life has made headlines throughout the majority of his career. For years it was about his public marriages to Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, or his issues with substance abuse. And now that Affleck and Anna de Armas have gone their separate ways, he's already gone viral for paparazzi photos post-breakup.
While Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas might have broken up, they've got both some highly anticipated projects coming out. Fans are eager to see Affleck reprise his role as Batman in both the Snyder Cut and Flash movie, especially after seemingly leaving the franchise years back. As for his now ex-girlfriend, she'll be appearing in No Time to Die as well as an upcoming role as Marilyn Monroe.
For his part, Casey Affleck's drama Our Friend was recently released, where he stars opposite Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel. His upcoming projects include the period piece The World to Come and thriller With Every Breathe You Take. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.