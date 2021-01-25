Ben Affleck’s Brother Casey Has Advice For Him And Ana De Armas About The Break-Up

Becoming a famous and successful actor is a dream for many, but very few of us get to experience megastardom. But celebrity has a variety of downsides, including having your personal relationships become very public. Ben Affleck has seen this throughout his past relationships with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, and this once again came to light when he began dating Knives Out actress Ana de Armas. But now they've split, and Affleck's brother Casey recently offered some advice in the wake of this break-up.