Uncharted's Mark Wahlberg Shares His Fitness Tips And Advice As He Gets To Work In 2021

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Most would agree that Mark Wahlberg is one of the hardest working stars in Hollywood. As you would imagine, Wahlberg is booked and busy this year and beyond, with films either in development or set for release, like Sony’s Uncharted. But the actor still manages to make time to work out and stay fit in between his various gigs. Finding the time to hit the gym can be difficult for anyone, but Wahlberg has now provided some fitness advice as he prepares to get to work in 2021.

Mark Wahlberg is fully aware that the hardest part of working out is taking the first step to get started, and it was the first piece of advice he provided. While he can relate, he stressed that a person can’t give themselves too much leeway, especially in the beginning:

Every journey starts with that first step and if you have been slacking off or have never focused on your health or working out, you just have to throw yourself into it and get started! Starting small is key so you wake up the next day feeling tired and good about yourself, not crazy sore! A little sore is OK, but you don’t want to give yourself any excuses in the beginning to not keep on-track.

Of course, it’s not always enough just to have a routine, as one ideally wants to be sure that their workouts are dynamic. Mark Walberg further explained to Us Weekly that switching things up helps him make improvements in his fitness. However, he’s also conscious about what is and isn’t right for his body:

Shocking the body and changing up the workouts helps me keep in top shape and making improvements. I also listen to my body and rest when I need it. … It is important to keep on track with your fitness and health goals and not lose momentum and slip back into a sedentary lifestyle.

Only a handful of people in Hollywood have Mark Wahlberg’s dedication to working out. I mean not many actors would have the drive to lose 10 pounds in five days in preparation for a role. His methods also seem to be quite infectious, as he and Uncharted co-star Tom Holland would work out together while filming. So Wahlberg’s words here can definitely be a major boost for anyone looking for a fresh fitness start in the new year.

With so many projects still ahead of him, it’s safe to assume Mark Wahlberg will be back in the gym soon enough, if he isn’t there already. And hopefully, he’ll keep pacing himself as he continues his fitness journey.

Mark Wahlberg’s Uncharted has been delayed to 2022, but there are still plenty of other films you can look forward to that are on our 2021 movie schedule.

What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Mark Wahlberg
