Uncharted's Mark Wahlberg Shares His Fitness Tips And Advice As He Gets To Work In 2021

Most would agree that Mark Wahlberg is one of the hardest working stars in Hollywood. As you would imagine, Wahlberg is booked and busy this year and beyond, with films either in development or set for release, like Sony’s Uncharted. But the actor still manages to make time to work out and stay fit in between his various gigs. Finding the time to hit the gym can be difficult for anyone, but Wahlberg has now provided some fitness advice as he prepares to get to work in 2021.