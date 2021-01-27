See What Aldis Hodge Could Look Like As Hawkman In Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Movie

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life since its inception, full of peaks and valleys. And while Wonder Woman 1984 was only recently released on both HBO Max and in theaters, there are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line. Chief among them is Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, a villain-centric blockbuster that has been in the works for years. The cast includes a number of heroes from the Justice Society of America, including Aldis Hodge's Hawkman. And now we can see what the Invisible Man actor might look like in the role thanks to awesome fan art.
Development for Black Adam is finally kicking up, with filming hopefully beginning sooner rather than later. In addition to finally meeting Dwayne Johnson's hulking title character, hardcore comic fans are also eager to see the heroes of the movie-- especially Hawkman. And while moviegoers wait for the official costume design, a piece of fan art can help satiate fans. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Hawkman is no doubt going to be a visually striking presence in Black Adam, thanks to his signature wings. And if Aldis Hodge ends up looking anything like this piece of fan art, he's going to be certifiably badass.
The above image comes to us from the Twitter of digital artist Boss Logic. They've amassed a following on social media for bringing fan theories to life, or with digital renderings that celebrate casting news. The image of Aldis Hodge as Hawkman is no exception, and we get an added treat by seeing the character both with and without his signature mask.
The image of Aldis Hodge's Hawkman is fairly accurate to the comic books, which no doubt thrill the purists out there who are eager for a glimpse into Black Adam's design. It's currently unclear if the DCEU version of the character will have this type of look, but Hodge could pull it off if need be. After all, he's got the physique to rock a superhero costume with so little fabric.
On top of wearing Hawkman's harness and wings, Aldis Hodge can also be seen holding the character's signature weapon: his Thanagarian mace. Made of Nth Metal, this is usually the primary tool of Hawkman and Hawkwoman on both the page and screen. Fans are eager to see this adapted in a live-action movie, especially if the hero uses it to battle Black Adam himself.
The other JSA heroes that have been confirmed for Black Adam are Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. While obviously the movie will be primarily focused on Dwayne Johnson's character, it'll no doubt be thrilling to see him go toe-to-toe with a trio of heroes. We'll just have to see if heroes like Hawkman end up making another appearance in the DCEU.
Black Adam is expected to finally begin filming this spring. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.