See What Aldis Hodge Could Look Like As Hawkman In Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Movie

The above image comes to us from the Twitter of digital artist Boss Logic. They've amassed a following on social media for bringing fan theories to life, or with digital renderings that celebrate casting news. The image of Aldis Hodge as Hawkman is no exception, and we get an added treat by seeing the character both with and without his signature mask.

Black Adam, like many future Warner Bros. movies, is expected to arrive on HBO Max same day as its release. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.