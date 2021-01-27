Kristen Stewart Is Unrecognizable As Princess Diana In First Look At Spencer

Considering all of the ingredients we’ve mentioned above, Spencer is ready to take another intimate moment in history, and turn it into an emotional drama that takes the audience through every step of the process. And with Kristen Stewart already looking like the absolute image of Princess Diana, we’re already awaiting the next look at her performance in the role with great anticipation. Spencer plans to debut in theaters this fall, and is currently planning to shoot in the UK and Germany; so we might not have to wait too much longer, if everything goes as planned.