HBO Max Trailer Offers New Glimpse At Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat And More

Without question, the biggest move by movie studios to come out of the global pandemic was the decision by Warner Bros. to release the studio's entire 2021 slate directly to the HBO Max streaming service day-and-date with theatrical distribution. While the decision has seen some criticism, it's difficult to argue that it's not huge for subscribers and those that might become subscribers. And now WB is reminding us how big it is with a new promo that includes some new footage from films like The Suicide Squad and Mortal Kombat.