Comments

Leave a Comment

news

HBO Max Trailer Offers New Glimpse At Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat And More

John Cena in The Suicide Squad
Sign Up For HBO Max ×

Without question, the biggest move by movie studios to come out of the global pandemic was the decision by Warner Bros. to release the studio's entire 2021 slate directly to the HBO Max streaming service day-and-date with theatrical distribution. While the decision has seen some criticism, it's difficult to argue that it's not huge for subscribers and those that might become subscribers. And now WB is reminding us how big it is with a new promo that includes some new footage from films like The Suicide Squad and Mortal Kombat.

Whether you're looking for massive blockbusters like Godzilla vs. Kong, family films like Tom & Jerry: The Movie or mature dramas like The Little Things, there's certainly something for everybody coming this year. And while some of the clips here we've seen before, there are some fresh looks here as well, including a great exchange between Idris Elba and John Cena in The Suicide Squad. Check it out.

The rating of The Suicide Squad is unknown, but based on this brief clip, it looks like the movie could be rated-R. Either that or John Cena could be using the film's single allotted PG-13 F-bomb in the scene we see here. Either way, it's looking pretty good.

One potentially interesting item of note here is that Dune is part of the trailer. While it was certainly on the initial list of movies coming to HBO Max in 2021, Legendary, the studio behind the film made it very clear it was not happy with Warner Bros. decision to release the movie on HBO Max, and it even threatened legal action. Director Denis Villenueve had also made it clear he wasn't happy.

The last we heard, negotiations regarding whether or not Dune would be released to HBO Max were still ongoing. The fact that the movie is still listed here could indicate a decision has been reached. It could also simply mean that talks are still ongoing, and WB is still planning to promote it like it's happening until things change.

A movie conspicuous by its absence is the new Matrix movie There are no scenes in the trailer that are obviously part of that film. Also, the title card at the end calls the movie simply Matrix, which could be an official title or could simply be a place holder for an official title, it's not entirely clear. It wouldn't be the first time a movie that was a reboot or a long-awaited sequel went with a simple, and slightly confusing, title like that.

This new trailer certainly succeeds in its main goal, it makes the upcoming list of films on the way to HBO Max look quite impressive. If you're a subscriber already then certainly the streaming service just gained a lot of value.

Up Next

Why Warner Bros’ Big HBO Max Decision Doesn’t Mean The Death Of Theaters
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

The Little Things Review: Even Denzel Washington And Rami Malek Aren’t Compelling Enough To Slave This Blah Thriller reviews 23h The Little Things Review: Even Denzel Washington And Rami Malek Aren’t Compelling Enough To Slave This Blah Thriller Eric Eisenberg
Why The Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman Doesn’t View The Film As A Sequel To The Original news 1d Why The Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman Doesn’t View The Film As A Sequel To The Original Corey Chichizola
Harry Potter: 5 Stories HBO Max Could Adapt For A TV Show television 1d Harry Potter: 5 Stories HBO Max Could Adapt For A TV Show Kelly West

Trending Movies

Insidious Apr 1, 2011 Insidious 7
Morbius Jan 21, 2022 Morbius Rating TBD
The Suicide Squad Aug 6, 2021 The Suicide Squad Rating TBD
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Grey’s Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo Has A New Show In The Works, But It’s Not What You Think TBD Grey’s Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo Has A New Show In The Works, But It’s Not What You Think Rating TBD
See What Aldis Hodge Could Look Like As Hawkman In Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Movie TBD See What Aldis Hodge Could Look Like As Hawkman In Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Movie Rating TBD
Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why She Tirelessly Defends Herself Against Online Trolls TBD Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why She Tirelessly Defends Herself Against Online Trolls Rating TBD
Indiana Jones 5: Did James Mangold Reveal The Sequel’s Setting? TBD Indiana Jones 5: Did James Mangold Reveal The Sequel’s Setting? Rating TBD
Kristen Stewart Is Unrecognizable As Princess Diana In First Look At Spencer TBD Kristen Stewart Is Unrecognizable As Princess Diana In First Look At Spencer Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information