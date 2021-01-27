Comments

Leave a Comment

news

George Clooney Compares His Work On Netflix’s Midnight Sky To His Iconic Time On ER

George Clooney in Netflix's The Midnight Sky

George Clooney has been a movie star for a long time, with his most recent appearance on the film front being in Netflix’s The Midnight Sky, which he also directed. However, there was a time when Clooney was most well-known for his TV work, particularly his role as Dr. Doug Ross in the NBC series ER. On the surface, ER and The Midnight Sky don’t have much in common, but Clooney is able to drawn a thread between his character from the former to who he plays in the latter.

The Midnight Sky sees George Clooney playing Augustine Lofthouse, a scientist in an apocalyptic future who finds himself having to look after a young girl during his efforts to contact outgoing space missions to warn them about how Earth has been ravaged. During Clooney’s recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, it was noted how it’s through the “silences” that we get to know Augustus best. Here’s what the actor had to say about that:

I was directing, so I wanted to make sure I had as few lines as possible! The character that I was playing in this, his job is to seek redemption. In some ways, those are characters that are always interesting. I played a pediatrician on ER, and [he] was an alcoholic and a womanizer and did everything terrible — but at the end of the day, [he] would always save the kid. So people go, ‘Well, he really likes kids.’ In some ways I was set free [in Midnight Sky] by the fact that I had this little girl who doesn’t speak [costar Caoilinn Springall], who I had to take care of, which frees you up to not have to do any of the things that oftentimes characters in the lead have to do, which is guide the audience through a film. So I was helped out by the other elements of the film.

You can’t blame George Clooney for not wanting to memorize a lot of lines for The Midnight Sky considering how he was also sitting in the director’s chair. And given the recent Netflix movie’s premise, it was certainly easier to make that happen here compared to one of Clooney’s past directorial efforts, like Good Night, and Good Luck or The Monuments Men. As far The Midnight Sky’s loose connection to ER goes though, Clooney is on point mentioning how both Doug Ross and August Lofthouse are tied together by their search for redemption, and both their searches involving kids.

Of course, in Doug Ross’ case, in the midst of his mess of a personal life, it was his professional calling to treat help children, whereas with Augustine Lofthouse, him protecting young Iris happened inadvertently. So the through line between those two characters isn’t completely solid, but at least that portion of The Midnight Sky’s plot helped George Clooney with avoiding having to guide the audience through the story in the typical manner. And needless to say that Clooney had a lot more time to explore Doug Ross’ redemption saga, with his main tenure on ER lasting from 1994 to 1999, followed by guest appearances in 2000 and 2009.

Related

George Clooney Recalls That Time He Got Drunk And Then Had To Film With Michelle Pfeiffer

The Midnight Sky is the seventh movie on George Clooney’s directing resume, and his costars included Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone, among others. Released to Netflix on December 11, The Midnight Sky has been met with mixed critical reception, but according the movie was watched by an estimated 72 million households during its first four weeks of availability on the streaming service.

There’s no word yet on what George Clooney’s next movie will be, as in September 2020, both he and John Cena dropped off the Steve Soderbergh feature No Sudden Exit. Once we learn when Clooney heads back the cinematic realm, be it for a theatrical release or another streaming outing, we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, browse through our 2021 release schedule to learn what’s on the way later this year.

Up Next

Netflix’s The Midnight Sky Ending: What Happened, And How That Twist Makes Sense
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Fate: The Winx Saga Is Missing One Major Character From The Original Series And Fans Are Upset television 22h Fate: The Winx Saga Is Missing One Major Character From The Original Series And Fans Are Upset Sarah El-Mahmoud
Why The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln 'Can't Wait' To Get Back To Zombie Slaying For Rick Grimes' Return television 1d Why The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln 'Can't Wait' To Get Back To Zombie Slaying For Rick Grimes' Return Nick Venable
Bridgerton Ending Explained: How Season 1 Wrapped Up For Each Character television 1d Bridgerton Ending Explained: How Season 1 Wrapped Up For Each Character Adrienne Jones

Trending Movies

Cinderella Jul 16, 2021 Cinderella Rating TBD
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Jun 25, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
How Jared Leto Apparently Lost His Oscar TBD How Jared Leto Apparently Lost His Oscar Rating TBD
When Sterling K. Brown Thought This Is Us Might Be ‘Jumping The Shark’ TBD When Sterling K. Brown Thought This Is Us Might Be ‘Jumping The Shark’ Rating TBD
Young Frankenstein’s Cloris Leachman Is Dead At 94 TBD Young Frankenstein’s Cloris Leachman Is Dead At 94 Rating TBD
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Vs. The Last Crusade: Which Is The Better Indiana Jones Sequel TBD Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Vs. The Last Crusade: Which Is The Better Indiana Jones Sequel Rating TBD
Dwayne Johnson And Southland Tales May Have Prevented An Alternate X-Men Movie From Happening TBD Dwayne Johnson And Southland Tales May Have Prevented An Alternate X-Men Movie From Happening Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information