Michael B. Jordan In Black Panther 2? Here’s What He Said

When it comes to Marvel’s Phase Four slate, Black Panther 2 is one of the studios’ most anticipated titles. One of the reasons audiences are awaiting the sequel is the speculated return of Michael B. Jordan. After all, the on-screen tension between Jordan and late co-star Chadwick Boseman was one of the reasons the first film was a success. Despite the character’s tragic ending, Michael B. Jordan recently gave his thoughts on possibly returning for Black Panther 2.