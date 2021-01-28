Michael B. Jordan In Black Panther 2? Here’s What He Said

Leave a Comment
When it comes to Marvel’s Phase Four slate, Black Panther 2 is one of the studios’ most anticipated titles. One of the reasons audiences are awaiting the sequel is the speculated return of Michael B. Jordan. After all, the on-screen tension between Jordan and late co-star Chadwick Boseman was one of the reasons the first film was a success. Despite the character’s tragic ending, Michael B. Jordan recently gave his thoughts on possibly returning for Black Panther 2.
Michael B. Jordan thrilled critics and audiences in Black Panther as Erik Killmonger. Even though the character died in the first film, fans have wanted the actor to return for Black Panther 2. Since the sequel’s announcement, there has been speculation Jordan may return to the franchise. Recently, the actor spoke with People Magazine about his partnership with the International WELL Being Institute. He admitted he would be open to returning for Black Panther 2, saying:
That's something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons. [I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating. But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it's family. We created a family over there. So, to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity.
Michael B. Jordan’s willingness to return for Black Panther 2 emphasized the closeness between himself and the cast and crew of the Marvel film. Jordan along with the film’s cast and crew mourned the loss of lead Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Since then the 33 year-old actor has continued to pay tribute to the deceased star.
There has been no official news on whether Michael B. Jordan will or will not take part in Black Panther 2. Since Chadwick Boseman’s death, Disney has stated they will not replace the late star with some cast members speaking on that decision. There is some speculation Shuri (played by Letitia Wright) will take up the Black Panther mantle. Wright along with other cast members are expected to return for the sequel. Narcos: Mexico’s Tenoch Huerta has been reportedly added to the cast for the sequel with the production expected to start in June.
Hearing Michael B. Jordan would be open to returning for Black Panther 2 speaks on the connection he shares with the cast and crew. That bond seems to grow closer after the unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman. If you want to see Jordan’s thought-provoking performance as Erik Killmonger, you can currently catch Black Panther streaming on Disney+.