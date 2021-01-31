Why Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. Couldn’t Join In On His Co-Stars’ Backstage ‘Shenanigans’ While Working On The Show

I'm not the best one to answer that. If anybody has seen the show — or the film now on Disney+ — you've seen that I had a lot to do. And also, Burr's not the comic relief of that show. So I took it all pretty seriously. I took the proceedings pretty seriously. There would be times where they would be laughing and stuff offstage. And I would have to find out why later because I was so focused on my thing. I really didn't notice any of the shenanigans. I'm sorry!