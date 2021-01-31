Spider-Man 3 Set Photos Just Revealed A Strange Poster, And Now I Have Even More Questions

Marvel Studios and Sony’s Spider-Man 3 (at least, that’s what we call it right now) is currently one of the most anticipated films of the year. As always, Marvel is remaining mum on any specific plot details, which only leaves fans with the ability to speculate on the story. The superhero threequel is currently filming in Atlanta and, during production, some interesting set photos have leaked that may give fans a better idea of what to expect. A new batch recently made their way to the internet, and they happen to reveal a strange poster that only provides more questions than answers.