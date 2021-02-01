Snyder Cut: Zack Snyder Shares Wonder Woman Image And Answers Lingering Question About Cyborg

Leave a Comment
Years after Justice League infamously hit theaters back in 2017, Zack Snyder's original vision for the blockbuster has never felt more real. The filmmaker recently revealed that he officially completed the Snyder Cut for HBO Max, with the project set to be released this March. And now Snyder has shared more about both Wonder Woman and Cyborg.
Anticipation for Justice League was at a fever pitch before its release, but the project was greatly altered by Joss Whedon and Warner Bros. through extensive reshoots. Luckily the years of crowdfunding and fan campaigning have payed off, and we'll be able to see all the twists and turns Zack Snyder originally planned. He recently shared a new image of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, check it out below.
The Snyder Cut is real, and mere months away. The above image shows Diana Prince in her civilian clothes, looking as stylish as ever. But the expression on her face is grim, and those of us who have re-watched the limited footage can likely guess why. Let's break it all down.
The above image comes to us from Zack Snyder's personal Twitter page, and seems to indicate that the filmmaker is testing out his project for the big screen. And while the Snyder Cut will be released via HBO Max and mostly watched from the comfort of home, that hasn't stopped the filmmaker from seeing the bigger picture. Literally.
This new glimpse of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince seemingly comes from the sequence that will introduce Darkseid. We've seen very brief clips of this before, with Wonder Woman discovering hyroglifics which revealed the villain's history on Earth. DC Fans are eager to see the iconic hulking bad guy in live-action for the very first time, and luckily the wait is nearly over.
With The Snyder Cut getting closer with every passing day, Zack Snyder will no doubt be sharing more information about the long-awaited project. Over on Vero he recently was asked about Ray Fisher's Cyborg, specifically if he'll be uttering the iconic/cringeworthy line "Boo-yah!" Here's what he said,
Well, that was crystal clear. Zack Snyder has been open about not including any of Joss Whedon's reshoot footage in the Snyder Cut, instead crafting a movie that is all him. It already looks like a vastly different project, and it seems he isn't interesting in adding Cyborg's signature catch phrase.
Throughout the Teen Titans animated series, Cyborg often exclaimed "Boo-yah!" after doing something badass or heroic. Joss Whedon added the line during reshoots for Justice League, which reportedly is one of the many issues actor Ray Fisher had when working with the director. It looks like Zack Snyder wasn't a fan of including that line of dialogue, and therefore it won't be in the Snyder Cut.
Zack Snyder was given millions to complete his vision for Justice League, putting those funds into reshoots, editing, and the extensive visual effects needed for superhero movies. The release date was recently confirmed, and the project will be here in a matter of months. We'll just have to see what the filmmaker has in store for both Wonder Woman and Cyborg.
The Snyder Cut will hit HBO Max on March 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.