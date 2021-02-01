Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Reacts To The Trailer’s Viral Success

Honestly, the video amps up the sort of fight night atmosphere that the Godzilla vs. Kong fandom is pouring into their anticipation for the delayed blockbuster. While the film was originally set to be released in theaters November 2020, obvious world events pushed the film into 2021’s calendar year. That delay also came with the promising news that, after some corporate wrangling and tense negotiations, saw Godzilla vs. Kong becoming another Warner Bros. movie to become a part of the simultaneous streaming release model the company is engaging in throughout this year. So whether you’re feeling ready to head back to the movies, or if you would rather stay home and watch the fight from your couch, HBO Max will continue the tradition of the premium cable giant bringing the fights to you.