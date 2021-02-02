As Tom Cruise And The Mission: Impossible Crew Get Back To Work, There Are Reportedly New Red Tape Issues

The cast and crew of the M:I films got a little break from the shooting safety protocol madness over the holidays and going back to work after a holiday can be hard even with the best of jobs in the best of times, plus it's hard to know from this one report how widespread these feelings could even be, if accurate. At the end of the day though, keeping the movies on track seems to be a priority for Tom Cruise and the studio and even with quarantine delays and more I'm guessing Mission: Impossible 7 will be one of the first movies to help get theaters back on their feet when this is all over, as Cruise already tried to get the ball rolling on that front when Tenet came out.