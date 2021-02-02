Angelina Jolie Reveals She And The Kids Totally Moved To A New House To Be Closer To Dad Brad Pitt

Leave a Comment
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had a fairy-tale romance that later turned into a lengthy and tempestuous divorce. As recently as the holidays, the former couple was still hammering out custody details in the court, but now according to Jolie herself, there’s at least one way the couple has grown closer. In fact, she and the kids recently moved to a new home in Los Feliz, where they could be just a skip, hop and a beat away from their famous dad.
Recently, Angelina Jolie talked a lot about her life as a mom. Some of her kids are doing older kids things like getting drivers licenses--a feat Zahara recently achieved. She and the kids ultimately opted to move into a home that was built in 1913 in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. It used to be owned by Cecil B. DeMille, as Jolie herself revealed as part of a new cover story for British Vogue.
I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away. I felt a little pressure moving in. Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out. I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think. I feel very fortunate we have that at this time.
The home itself is described by the outlet as a villa in the “Italianate Revival” style. It’s also mentioned to be in a “discreet” location, but the most noteworthy thing fans will likely care about is its proximity to the home that Brad Pitt has owned in Los Feliz since 1994. That home has been described as Pitt’s “primary residence,” though he also reportedly owns property in the Hollywood Hills, as well.
He and Angelina Jolie also purchased another notable property with Chateau Miraval, located in France and also featuring vineyards, about 10 years ago. That property has become famous as it was one of the major sticking points keeping Brad Pitt’s divorce with Jolie from fully going through for a time. The couple eventually decided on a bifurcated divorce, with recent issues remaining over the custody of their children.
Though together for a long time, the couple was only officially married in 2014 at the aforementioned Chateau Miraval and had split by 2016, leading to this elongated period of back and forth between both of the stars' lawyers. While not speaking specifically about her ex Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie did touch on some of the hardships she’s faced in recent years.
I don’t know. The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.
Many people have felt like 2021 has offered a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, as 2020 offered a lot of tumult globally. For Angelina Jolie and the kids, it seems they've finally found their way home.