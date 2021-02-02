Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Angelina Jolie Reveals She And The Kids Totally Moved To A New House To Be Closer To Dad Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in By The Sea

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had a fairy-tale romance that later turned into a lengthy and tempestuous divorce. As recently as the holidays, the former couple was still hammering out custody details in the court, but now according to Jolie herself, there’s at least one way the couple has grown closer. In fact, she and the kids recently moved to a new home in Los Feliz, where they could be just a skip, hop and a beat away from their famous dad.

Recently, Angelina Jolie talked a lot about her life as a mom. Some of her kids are doing older kids things like getting drivers licenses--a feat Zahara recently achieved. She and the kids ultimately opted to move into a home that was built in 1913 in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. It used to be owned by Cecil B. DeMille, as Jolie herself revealed as part of a new cover story for British Vogue.

I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away. I felt a little pressure moving in. Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out. I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think. I feel very fortunate we have that at this time.

The home itself is described by the outlet as a villa in the “Italianate Revival” style. It’s also mentioned to be in a “discreet” location, but the most noteworthy thing fans will likely care about is its proximity to the home that Brad Pitt has owned in Los Feliz since 1994. That home has been described as Pitt’s “primary residence,” though he also reportedly owns property in the Hollywood Hills, as well.

He and Angelina Jolie also purchased another notable property with Chateau Miraval, located in France and also featuring vineyards, about 10 years ago. That property has become famous as it was one of the major sticking points keeping Brad Pitt’s divorce with Jolie from fully going through for a time. The couple eventually decided on a bifurcated divorce, with recent issues remaining over the custody of their children.

Though together for a long time, the couple was only officially married in 2014 at the aforementioned Chateau Miraval and had split by 2016, leading to this elongated period of back and forth between both of the stars' lawyers. While not speaking specifically about her ex Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie did touch on some of the hardships she’s faced in recent years.

I don’t know. The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.

Many people have felt like 2021 has offered a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, as 2020 offered a lot of tumult globally. For Angelina Jolie and the kids, it seems they've finally found their way home.

Up Next

Angelina Jolie Calls Family Life 'Chaos,' But Actually Seems Pretty Happy About It
More From This Author
    • Jessica Rawden Jessica Rawden View Profile

      Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

5 Reasons Why Brad Pitt's Troy Is Actually One Of My Favorite Movies news 2w 5 Reasons Why Brad Pitt's Troy Is Actually One Of My Favorite Movies Rich Knight
Kim Kardashian Said To Be Looking For 'Fresh Start' In 2021, But What Does That Mean For Kanye? television 3w Kim Kardashian Said To Be Looking For 'Fresh Start' In 2021, But What Does That Mean For Kanye? Erik Swann
Just After Megan Fox's Ex Confirmed A New Relationship With Vacation Pictures, She Went On Her Own Trip With Machine Gun Kelly news 3w Just After Megan Fox's Ex Confirmed A New Relationship With Vacation Pictures, She Went On Her Own Trip With Machine Gun Kelly Jessica Rawden

Trending Movies

Falling Feb 5, 2021 Falling Rating TBD
Malcolm & Marie Feb 5, 2021 Malcolm & Marie 8
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Promising Young Woman Dec 25, 2020 Promising Young Woman 10
Antlers Oct 29, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photos Reveal New Looks For Nebula And Thor TBD Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photos Reveal New Looks For Nebula And Thor Rating TBD
Marilyn Manson Responds To Evan Rachel Wood's Abuse Allegations After Losing Music And TV Work TBD Marilyn Manson Responds To Evan Rachel Wood's Abuse Allegations After Losing Music And TV Work Rating TBD
Could The Suicide Squad Get A Sequel? Here’s The Latest From James Gunn TBD Could The Suicide Squad Get A Sequel? Here’s The Latest From James Gunn Rating TBD
Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Vikings Spin-Off TBD Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Vikings Spin-Off Rating TBD
LeBron James Got Into An Altercation With 'Courtside Karen' During Lakers Game, And She Went Off On Social Media TBD LeBron James Got Into An Altercation With 'Courtside Karen' During Lakers Game, And She Went Off On Social Media Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information