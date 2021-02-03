Kat Dennings Predicts Darcy’s Reaction To Jane Foster Being Thor, And It’s Awesome

Leave a Comment
The next time that we see Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s going to be a game-changer. Not only was it confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that the character would be returning in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder, it was officially announced that the film would see her for the first time on screen as Mighty Thor. It’s quite a big change that should garner some fantastic reactions from her friends and colleagues – and while we might not get to see it on screen, Kat Dennings has some ideas about how Darcy Lewis would take it all in.
Marvel fans who have been watching Disney+’s WandaVision know that Darcy Lewis just made her big comeback on the fourth episode of the show last week, and it was while talking with Kat Dennings about the part yesterday during a virtual press day that I took the opportunity to ask her about the developments with Jane Foster. As you can see in the video above, I concluded my interview asking how she thinks Darcy would react to seeing her astrophysicist colleague as the God of Thunder, and she said,
Just complete confusion. Probably still attracted to Thor, but maybe in a more platonic way? I don't know. As a fan, I am desperate for this movie. I can't wait for it.
For those who don’t recall, the history between Darcy Lewis and Jane Foster goes back more than a decade, with the former working as an intern for the latter while studying astrophysical phenomena in New Mexico. It was while they were together that they first met Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, who at the time had been banished from Asgard for being kind of a dick. The relationships and events clearly changed Darcy’s whole life, as she went from being a political science major looking for credits to following in Jane’s footsteps and getting her doctorate (as seen in WandaVision).
Given their past together, it most definitely seems appropriate that Darcy’s first reaction to seeing her mentor wielding Mjolnir (or meow-meow) would involve a high degree of confusion.
Unfortunately, it looks like this whole scenario/reaction may be something that will just have to live in our imaginations for the foreseeable future. While it’s true that WandaVision has brought Darcy back for her first appearance since Thor: The Dark World, as of right now there hasn’t been any word of her having a role to play in Thor: Love And Thunder (Kat Dennings’ reaction to my question also seems to suggest that to be the case, as she just seems geared up to see The Mighty Thor just as a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan). That being said, there’s no reason to believe that Jane Foster will only be Thor for one movie, and it’s not outside the realm of possibility that there is a developing unannounced project that could see Darcy and Jane reunited.
Thor: Love And Thunder is now in production, and is currently scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022. And for more of Kat Dennings’ amazing Darcy Lewis, stay tuned in to the rest of the season of WandaVision, which airs new episodes every Friday at midnight PST/3am EST on Disney+.