Kat Dennings Predicts Darcy’s Reaction To Jane Foster Being Thor, And It’s Awesome

Unfortunately, it looks like this whole scenario/reaction may be something that will just have to live in our imaginations for the foreseeable future. While it’s true that WandaVision has brought Darcy back for her first appearance since Thor: The Dark World, as of right now there hasn’t been any word of her having a role to play in Thor: Love And Thunder (Kat Dennings’ reaction to my question also seems to suggest that to be the case, as she just seems geared up to see The Mighty Thor just as a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan). That being said, there’s no reason to believe that Jane Foster will only be Thor for one movie, and it’s not outside the realm of possibility that there is a developing unannounced project that could see Darcy and Jane reunited.