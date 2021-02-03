Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding Has Officially Cast Armie Hammer’s Replacement And More

It looks to be one of those rom-coms where chemistry is an absolute must, and Josh Duhamel has definitely been involved in enough movies of the genre to take on a role like this. Aside from his time in the Transformers movies, the 48-year-old actor has been the leading man in quite a few romance movies, including comedies like When In Rome, Life As We Know It and New Year’s Eve. And, of course, Jennifer Lopez is something of a rom-com queen herself.