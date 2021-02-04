Zendaya Hasn’t Seen Dune Yet, But She’s ‘Geeking Out’ Like The Rest Of Us

Moviegoers all likely have that one special movie that they were really looking forward to in 2020 that ended up getting delayed. Maybe for you it was F9 so you could get Justice for Han. MCU fans were looking forward to seeing Black Widow finally take center stage and a brand new superhero team in Eternals. However, there were almost certainly a lot of people looking forward to seeing Denis Villeneuve's Dune. The long in development new adaptation of the sci-fi classic had both fans and critics curious. One person who is just as excited as the rest of is Zendaya.