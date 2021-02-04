Zendaya Hasn’t Seen Dune Yet, But She’s ‘Geeking Out’ Like The Rest Of Us

Leave a Comment
Moviegoers all likely have that one special movie that they were really looking forward to in 2020 that ended up getting delayed. Maybe for you it was F9 so you could get Justice for Han. MCU fans were looking forward to seeing Black Widow finally take center stage and a brand new superhero team in Eternals. However, there were almost certainly a lot of people looking forward to seeing Denis Villeneuve's Dune. The long in development new adaptation of the sci-fi classic had both fans and critics curious. One person who is just as excited as the rest of is Zendaya.
Zendaya will play the role of Chani opposite Timothee Chalamet in Dune. And while she's in the movie, she told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that she hasn't actually seen the finished project yet. But she has become a "Dune nerd" in the process of making the film, and is excited to see the finished project. And while she's hasn't seen the movie, the recent Emmy winner is quite sure the finished project is going to make a lot of those fans very happy. As Zendaya put it,
I have become a Dune nerd, for sure. I'm very, very excited. I feel so lucky— incredibly lucky—to be a part of it. It's such a beautiful thing and I'm geeking out like everyone else. I can't wait to see it and I can't wait for people to see it. It's special.
All fans have been able to see of Dune is a single trailer that came out back when it was believed (or at the very least hoped) that the movie would still make its December 2020 release date. The blockbuster has now been pushed back to October 2021. With Dune still several months away we likely won't see much more from it for a while. The good news is that, what we did see in the trailer looks like fans are going to be very happy.
On the plus side, the delay in release likely will actually help Dune be a better movie. Denis Villeneuve had previously said he was going to be rushed in order to get the movie done in time for December, as the global pandemic was making reshoots complicated. Now he likely has the time he needs to make the movie he wants. This will be especially good news for fans who are certainly hopeful that the massive Frank Herbert novel will get an adaptation for the screen befitting its place in science fiction history.
The biggest question now is how fans will see Dune. Denis Villeneuve has been very outspoken about the fact that he's unhappy with W.B.'s plan to release the film on HBO Max on the same day it opens in theaters. The last we heard, there were further negotiations going on with Legendary, the studio that produced the film, and so it's possible Dune could be the one 2021 WB film not to see HBO Max on opening day. But we don't really know for sure.