Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova Responds To Groundbreaking Golden Globe Nomination

Maria Bakalova and Jeanise Jones in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Available on Amazon Prime ×

Movie fans, rejoice! Awards season is upon us! While this past year has certainly been far from typical, especially in the entertainment industry, there have been a number of impressive films released. One of the more notable movies of 2020 was the long awaited sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat. The follow up, titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, had viewers returning to Borat’s shenanigans. However, a new addition to the cast, Maria Bakalova, impressed audiences and critics alike with her performance as Borat’s daughter, Tutar Sagdiyev. Earlier this week, Bakalova was nominated in the Best Actress category at the Golden Globes, and has shared her response to the ground-breaking nomination.

In a recent interview, Maria Bakalova shared her excitement and shock at being nominated for her performance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, saying:

I have so many words in my mouth right now, so many emotions. It’s unbelievable. It’s something bringing people big hopes and big dreams, and how dreams can happen and dreams can come true, and we should take risks. Because if you jump, yeah you might fall, but you might fly.

In her interview with The Wrap, Maria Bakalova explained the nomination as a dream come true, and that sometimes, you have to take a big risk for a big payoff. Her performance was certainly a leap, but it looks like it was one that the Golden Globe voters appreciated.

Since Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was released, Maria Bakalova has been considered a stand-out in this year's awards competition. The Golden Globe nomination is an impressive feat for the 24-year-old actress, who is the first Bulgarian to ever be nominated for the ceremony.

It’s no easy task to keep up with Sacha Baron Cohen, especially when he's playing Borat, but Maria Bakalova proved she could hang, even if she was freaked out sometimes. Her character, Tutar Sagdiyev, was the star in a number of bonkers scenes, but she made headlines for her work with babysitter Jeanise Jones. Unbeknownst to Jones, she found her way into Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and caught the attention of fans with her heart of gold and compassion.

The mockmentary also drew national attention with scenes involving high power political figure Rudy Giuliani. Fans of Borat will recognize the kind of heavy political satire that last film was known for, and the sequel upped the ante for Sacha Baron Cohen, who drew the attention of President Donald Trump.

Despite the heavily politicized content and shocking scenes in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, it has looked to be a promising year for the sequel. So far, it has received three nominations at this year's Golden Globes, including a spot in the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category.

While we won’t know who will take home the coveted Golden Globe until the ceremony happens later this month, Borat fans will be happy to hear that Maria Bakalova earned another nomination at the SAG awards for Female Actor in a Supporting Role. With two serious nominations under her belt, it wouldn't be a surprise to see her in contention for the Academy Awards later this year. Some might even say that her situation is looking “very nice” right now.

More From This Author
    • Braden Roberts Braden Roberts View Profile

      Into tracksuits by Paulie Walnuts, the Criterion Channel and Robert Eggers.

Why Viggo Mortensen Is ‘Curious’ About Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings TV Show television 3d Why Viggo Mortensen Is ‘Curious’ About Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings TV Show Braden Roberts
2021 Golden Globes: What We Know About The Movie And TV Awards Ceremony television 5d 2021 Golden Globes: What We Know About The Movie And TV Awards Ceremony Michael Balderston
The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Netflix Series television 6d The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Netflix Series Alexandra Ramos

Trending Movies

Silk Road Feb 19, 2021 Silk Road Rating TBD
Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong Rating TBD
Nomadland Feb 19, 2021 Nomadland 9
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Unhinged Aug 21, 2020 Unhinged 6
Willy Wonka: 10 Actors Who'd Be Perfect To Play The Lead In Wonka TBD Willy Wonka: 10 Actors Who'd Be Perfect To Play The Lead In Wonka Rating TBD
Who Is Rory's Baby Daddy On Gilmore Girls? Matt Czuchry Talks Keeping The Secret TBD Who Is Rory's Baby Daddy On Gilmore Girls? Matt Czuchry Talks Keeping The Secret Rating TBD
Wait, Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Only See Each Other Once A Month? TBD Wait, Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Only See Each Other Once A Month? Rating TBD
Harry Styles Is Teaming With The Crown's Emma Corrin For New Movie Following Her Golden Globes Nom TBD Harry Styles Is Teaming With The Crown's Emma Corrin For New Movie Following Her Golden Globes Nom Rating TBD
Why Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Rated R For HBO MAX TBD Why Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Rated R For HBO MAX Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information