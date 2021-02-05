Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova Responds To Groundbreaking Golden Globe Nomination

Movie fans, rejoice! Awards season is upon us! While this past year has certainly been far from typical, especially in the entertainment industry, there have been a number of impressive films released. One of the more notable movies of 2020 was the long awaited sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat. The follow up, titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, had viewers returning to Borat’s shenanigans. However, a new addition to the cast, Maria Bakalova, impressed audiences and critics alike with her performance as Borat’s daughter, Tutar Sagdiyev. Earlier this week, Bakalova was nominated in the Best Actress category at the Golden Globes, and has shared her response to the ground-breaking nomination.