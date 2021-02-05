See What Taylor Swift Could Look Like As X-Men’s Dazzler

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As far as Marvel comic heroes go, there are few quite as popular as the X-Men. The scrappy group of mutants have enthralled audiences for decades, and 20th Century Fox's film franchise hit theaters long before shared universes became commonplace. Given Disney's acquisition of Fox, fans are hoping to see the team of mutants finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now we can see what international pop star Taylor Swift might look like as the fan-favorite Dazzler.