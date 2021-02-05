See What Taylor Swift Could Look Like As X-Men’s Dazzler

Leave a Comment
As far as Marvel comic heroes go, there are few quite as popular as the X-Men. The scrappy group of mutants have enthralled audiences for decades, and 20th Century Fox's film franchise hit theaters long before shared universes became commonplace. Given Disney's acquisition of Fox, fans are hoping to see the team of mutants finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now we can see what international pop star Taylor Swift might look like as the fan-favorite Dazzler.
While not quite as iconic as Wolverine or Cyclops, Dazzler is an X-Men character that has been around for decades. She's got notable appearances in the comics, the iconic animated series, as well as the classic X-Men arcade game. Dazzler recently made her live-action debut during a Dark Phoenix cameo, but there are plenty of fans out there who want to see her return. Check out what Taylor Swift might look like in the role below.
You've got to admit, T. Swift is really pulling the look off. Dazzler is a singer/superhero, and Taylor Swift seems like a great choice for the role. And while Marvel's plans for mutants is currently unclear, it's a piece of fan casting that has been discussed for years.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of illustrator Steven Defendini. He makes plenty of awesome fan art, especially featuring strong female characters from both Marvel and DC lore. In it we can see Taylor Swift wearing Dazzler's signature blue eye makeup. It's a bold look, and we also see an X-Men belt and the character's insignia on her chest.
The caption specifically mentions those rumors about Taylor Swift playing Dazzler in Fox's X-Men franchise. These talks started back with X-Men: Apocalypse, when an easter egg showed Sophie Turner's Jean Grey with a Dazzler record. Fans thought that the girl on the cover looked like Taylor Swift, and the rumors quickly picked up.
Dazzler would eventually have a very brief role in Dark Phoenix, although she wasn't played by Taylor Swift. Instead actress Halston Sage played the mutant, who was seemingly a student at Xavier's. She's shown singing and using her powers at a party in the woods, but didn't factor into the main plot at all.
Now that Disney has access to the X-Men, there is the potential for Dazzler to finally get a live-action adaptation of note. Fans are eager to see mutants finally factor into the MCU, and see the X-Men occupy the same space as the Avengers and Guardians. But given how Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants were so recently released, it would also make sense if Kevin Feige waited a few years before them in.
One popular fan theory is that WandaVision might bring the mutants into the MCU for the first time, given the character's backstory in the comics. That show is currently streaming new episodes Fridays on Disney+. Be sure to check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.