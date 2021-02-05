As Zendaya's Malcolm And Marie Lands On Netflix, She Shares Honest Thoughts Of Anxiety And Excitement

Leave a Comment
2021 is shaping up to be a banner year for Zendaya. After coming off an Emmy win in 2020, the actor is earning award-season buzz for her role in Netflix’s Malcolm and Marie. Not only is she starring in the drama, but collaborated with Euphoria’s Sam Levinson to develop the concept. And she recently took to social media to express her thoughts of anxiety and excitement over the Netflix film’s release.
Zendaya has been proving herself as a major force in Hollywood, especially with the release of Netflix’s Malcolm and Marie. The actor had a hand in every aspect of the film from start to finish. So after the film’s release on Netflix, the Emmy winner took to Twitter to celebrate its positive reception. In a series of tweets, the actor revealed the mixed bag of emotions about the film finally arriving.
Full of excitement and nervousness as this lil movie we made in lockdown with people I love is coming out in the next hour. Nervousness for a few reasons. Normally I’m pretty self-critical and that leads me to be far too fearful to make things myself or trust myself enough to even try. This is really my first time believing that maybe I could. This is my first time being a leading lady, but also my first time being this creatively involved in something, producing something, co-financing something, owning something and sharing it all with my crew.
As she shared her feelings about Malcolm and Marie, Zendaya expressed her gratitude to the film’s crew. She even added a distinctive touch by signing off with her middle name.
We made this as a family, shot it in 14 days with a 22 person crew I am eternally grateful for. For their talent, their time, their hard work, and their willingness to believe in this film. If there’s anything to learn from this year, and I hope from our little movie it’s gratitude for every moment and every person we get to love. To stop and acknowledge the people in our lives who make it possible to do the work we do and honestly, make life worth living. It comes in many forms and sometimes it’s just a thank you. All that being said, on behalf of our little crew of 22, we hope you laugh (please laugh lol) and cry and hopefully enjoy this little thing we made with a whole lot of love. Love Maree (I spell mine with two E’s).
Zendaya’s mix of gratitude, nervousness and excitement over Malcolm and Marie proved how much effort and time she poured into the film. Her performance in the film has brought her critical acclaim as well as a few award nominations. And now more eyes will be on the flick then ever before.
In recent months, Zendaya has spoken on her reasons for making the film during quarantine while co-star John David Washington has defended their age difference in the film and real life. Her words are those of a thespian who pours their heart and soul into every project they take on. Malcolm and Marie is currently streaming on Netflix.