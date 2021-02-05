Rapper Lil Yachty Is Making An Action Heist Movie Based On... The Game Uno?

Even though Lil Yachty is in talks to lead in the Uno adaptation, I wouldn’t be surprised to hear him featured on the soundtrack. After all, it is based on the longstanding Atlanta hip-hop scene. It would only make sense for him to get involved with the music. Hopefully we will continue to see more collaboration between popular artists and filmmakers, because there is no shortage of talent in either community. Personally, I’m pumped. There’s nothing cooler than seeing your favorite artist pop-up on the big screen, even if it’s just for a cameo.