Taika Waititi's Thor: Love And Thunder Is Even Adding Goats From The Marvel Comics, And This Movie Sounds Amazing

If you thought Thor: Ragnarok was the craziest of the Thor movies, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet! While specific plot details for Thor: Love and Thunder are still being kept under wraps, director and co-writer Taika Waititi has promised that the movie will be even crazier than Ragnarok was, and our latest peek into the production certainly strengthens that claim. It turns out that Love and Thunder’s is bringing Thor’s goats into the fold; that’s right, Marvel’s God of Thunder has his own goats, just like the original Norse deity did.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in the midst of principal photography in Sydney, Australia, and as commonly happens with major film productions, leaked set photos are being shared online. One of these photos (via Marvel Studios Movies) shows a goat on the set. Even in a superhero movie, the presence of a goat on a film set would be a weird sight, but for Love and Thunder, it makes sense considering that in the comics, Thor has turned to two goats in times of need.

In the original Norse mythology, these goats are named Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjóstr, though in the Marvel Comics universe, their English names are Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder. The mystical goats can fly across the Ten Realms quickly and pull a chariot that Thor can someone when needed. So although he’s capable of flying on his own, should he need to transport a few other people or want to give his own flight ability a rest, Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder can be called upon. The goats are also incredibly strong, capable of even damaging Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer.

It’s unclear if the MCU’s versions of Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder have direct ties to Asgard or if they have a difference background in this film franchise, although if it’s the former option, obviously they weren’t anywhere near Asgard when it was destroyed by Surtur. Either way, if they’re getting involved with Thor: Love and Thunder, then Thor Odinson must find himself in dire circumstances if he requires their aid. Still, considering Taika Waititi’s fondness for pulling in especially weird elements from the comics, Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder will fit in rather well.

But that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg of what’s in store for Thor: Love and Thunder. The God of Thunder’s next MCU outing, which will see him battling Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, will also involve Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster transforming into the Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie searching for a queen to rule New Asgard alongside her, delving into Korg’s origins and the Guardians of the Galaxy taking part in the action. Along with directing and reprising Korg, Taika Waititi also co-wrote the Love and Thunder script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently slated for May 6, 2022, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more update on the project’s production. If you’re not sure what else the MCU has lined up to hit theaters in Phase 4 and beyond, you can find that information in our Marvel movies guide.

Thor: Love And Thunder, An Updated Cast List
