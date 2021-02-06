Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder Is Even Adding Goats From The Marvel Comics, And This Movie Sounds Amazing

It’s unclear if the MCU’s versions of Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder have direct ties to Asgard or if they have a difference background in this film franchise, although if it’s the former option, obviously they weren’t anywhere near Asgard when it was destroyed by Surtur. Either way, if they’re getting involved with Thor: Love and Thunder, then Thor Odinson must find himself in dire circumstances if he requires their aid. Still, considering Taika Waititi’s fondness for pulling in especially weird elements from the comics, Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder will fit in rather well.