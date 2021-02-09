Is Nicolas Cage's Latest Movie His 'Wildest' One Yet? The Director Has Thoughts

Expectedly, Sion Sono is being coy. In a massive career filled with several high points, it's hard to know which movie might very well be Nicolas Cage's maddest, especially when he seemingly does everything he can to top the crazy factor with each consecutive project. Personally, I'd have to agree with Sono. It's hard to top Wild At Heart when it comes to Cage's wildest work. It's literally in the title, after all. But I'm also inclined to think Face/Off, Vampire's Kiss, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call — New Orleans, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, The Wicker Man (2006), and even the recent Color Out of Space need to be in the conversation.