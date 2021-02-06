Comments

Leave a Comment

news

How Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Be Like Disney+’s The Mandalorian

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
Available on Disney Plus ×

Disney+'s The Mandalorian not only brought the Star Wars universe in stunning live-action to streaming, Jon Favreau and Industrial Light and Magic have been revolutionizing sets with some incredible technology that levels up the typical green and blue screens major Disney productions like Avengers: Endgame use with their actors. And according to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s James Gunn, the upcoming MCU film will use some of its new tech.

On the set of The Mandalorian, the production implemented the use of background screen technology that can replace green and blue screens on a set, along with using puppetry for Baby Yoda. LED screens that display backgrounds premade in a video game engine allow actors to see the surroundings they are interacting with, instead of completely imagining it on their own.

While James Gunn was doing a Twitter Q&A this week, the filmmaker said he is planning to use this technology on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 “where it fits” in the production. The upcoming Marvel movie will not be a completely LED production (either because it’d be wildly expensive or its fairly new tech to the director) but, either way, Gunn’s answer is a really exciting development for the space adventure.

The technology began its development on Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book and was forwarded on his photorealistic version of The Lion King from 2019. The LED screens used on The Mandalorian reportedly made the lighting better, the filming process smoother and production for the VFX crew cheaper, per Insider. You can learn more about the technology here:

It’s pretty amazing what ILM has been able to accomplish recently with The Mandalorian. We’d imagine a lot more Disney productions will start implementing these technologies more often, depending on what the specific production entails. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to start filming, as James Gunn is currently making his Suicide Squad spinoff TV show Peacemaker, starring John Cena.

James Gunn got to dive into the DCEU universe last year by making a new installment for the franchise titled The Suicide Squad. Although his initial plans were delayed, he’s still set to return to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming in 2023 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which arrives in late 2022. There’s also going to be a Disney+ series involving Groot called I Am Groot.

Right now, many of the Guardians of the Galaxy are on set with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor for Taika Waititi’s Love and Thunder, which is presumed to pick up where Endgame left off, which Thor seemed to be getting cozy with the cosmic team. Marvel has a huge slate in store for fans, following the current events occurring on WandaVision over on Disney+.

Up Next

Chris Pratt's Next Movie Might Be Going To Streaming
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

See What Taylor Swift Could Look Like As X-Men’s Dazzler news 1d See What Taylor Swift Could Look Like As X-Men’s Dazzler Corey Chichizola
James Gunn’s Latest The Suicide Squad Update May Increase Calls For The Ayer Cut news 1d James Gunn’s Latest The Suicide Squad Update May Increase Calls For The Ayer Cut Corey Chichizola
Rogue One’s Riz Ahmed Gets Honest About Those Prequel Rumors news 1d Rogue One’s Riz Ahmed Gets Honest About Those Prequel Rumors Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Minamata Feb 4, 2021 Minamata Rating TBD
Captain America: The Winter Soldier Apr 4, 2014 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Rating TBD
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America Rating TBD
Morbius Jan 21, 2022 Morbius Rating TBD
The Suicide Squad Aug 6, 2021 The Suicide Squad Rating TBD
Cobra Kai Season 4: One Star Knows What They Want To See From Their Character Moving Forward TBD Cobra Kai Season 4: One Star Knows What They Want To See From Their Character Moving Forward Rating TBD
What Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Wants For Season 8 After Racism Scandal TBD What Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Wants For Season 8 After Racism Scandal Rating TBD
Kevin Smith Shares Jay And Silent Bob Throwback With Carrie Fisher, And Now I’m Emotional TBD Kevin Smith Shares Jay And Silent Bob Throwback With Carrie Fisher, And Now I’m Emotional Rating TBD
Upcoming Anna Kendrick Movies And How To Watch Her Recent Shows Streaming TBD Upcoming Anna Kendrick Movies And How To Watch Her Recent Shows Streaming Rating TBD
Dune’s Zendaya Reveals Her Favorite Part Of Working With Co-Star Timothee Chalamet TBD Dune’s Zendaya Reveals Her Favorite Part Of Working With Co-Star Timothee Chalamet Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information