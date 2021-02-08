Why Chris Hemsworth Relishes Working Out For Thor And Doesn't It Get When People Say They Hate Exercise

Leave a Comment
Superhero movies are the most popular genre in the film world, so there are plenty of actors who have become comic book heroes. One of the most notable is Chris Hemsworth, whose name has become synonymous with his Marvel hero Thor. The 37 year-old actor will one again reprise his role for Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, getting into superhero shape for the role. And while many of us struggle to exercise, Hemsworth recently explained why he enjoys his intense fitness regimen.
Chris Hemsworth is known for the hulking physical presence he brings to Thor, as well as the protagonist of Extraction. He's remaining super fit while filming Thor: Love and Thunder, and says he doesn't understand when people hate being active. Hemsworth spoke about his relationship to exercise, saying:
My body shuts down when I stop working out. I just don't feel good. I like it for a couple of days, then everything just starts to hurt. I get achy and there's inflammation, my back's stiff. I’m just well aware that in order for me to live healthier and happier, I've got to keep moving.
Touche. The benefits of exercising are well known, even for those of us who don't wield Thor's hammer and appear shirtless on the big screen. And it turns out that for Chris Hemsworth, he starts to feel the negative effects of not being active almost immediately.
Chris Hemsworth's comments to Men's Health help to explain how he remains in tip-top shape, and further proves that he was the right actor to play the God of Thunder. While other actors might have struggled to keep in shape over the past decade of filmmaking, physical fitness has become a necessity for Hemsworth.
Later in his same interview, Chris Hemsworth went on to further speak about his relationship with physical activity. He offered some advice to those who are struggling to stay active, especially when it comes to cardio. As the ripped Asgardian put it,
I speak to plenty of people who are like, ‘Oh, I just hate training’. I'm like, ‘What do you do?’ ‘Oh, I just run. But I just don't like running’. I'm like, ‘Don't run then!’ I don't run. I do a lot of different things. You've got to be an explorer in the world of fitness and exercise and constantly be on the lookout for something fresh.
Touche. Part of being active is finding the type of exercise that works for you. It seems Chris Hemsworth likes to shake things up, while also obviously doing plenty of weight lifting. He shared glimpses into his prep for Thor: Love and Thunder, which included moving massive tires while in pre-production in Sydney. Although fans are still left wondering about the fate of Bro Thor.
Avengers: Endgame's five-year time jump showed Thor in a deep depression, with the character having issues with alcoholism, and gaining putting on the pounds. Bro Thor remained throughout the movie's runtime, although photos from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder featured the more traditional, ultra-jacked version of the character. We'll just have to wait and see what Taika Watiti has in store for the OG Avenger.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022.